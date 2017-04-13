Bryson Tiller’s Second Album Is On The Way

I was just asking if he’s going to give us any new music. Someone must have sent him the message!

Bryson Tiller new album is complete 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lFXtsj8vO0 — Rap Spotlights (@RapSpotlights) April 12, 2017

'True to Self' coming soon https://t.co/Q59c2Zj92e — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 13, 2017

Is this something you’re still looking forward to? This will truly be a test to see if Tiller can live up to all the stardom.

