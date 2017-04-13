New York Judge Found Dead Floating In The Hudson River!!!

Police in New York are investigating the mysterious death of judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman to serve on New York’s top court, who was found floating in the Hudson River yesterday (Wednesday).
The 65-year-old, who was also the first female Muslim judge in the U.S., had been reported missing a day before. She was found fully clothed and with no signs of trauma or injury. Investigators say they do not yet know how she ended up in the river or how long she was in the water. Governor Andrew Cuomo called Judge Abdus-Salaam a pioneer with an “unshakable moral compass,” and “a trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all.” (NY Times)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Do you think someone killed her?
- How does a Judge just end up in a river?
