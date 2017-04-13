Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

The Fate Of The Furious Preview [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? When a mysterious woman seduces Dom back into a world of crime, the crew faces trials that will test them as never before.

WHO’S IN IT? Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell

FASHO TRIVIA:

  • This is the eight film in the franchise.
  • This is the first film in the series since the death of star Paul Walker.
  • Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton).
  • The budget was $250 million.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Celeb Pics Of The Week: Monica Joins Ludacris & Eudoxie For Charity; The Kardashians Party With Jada & More

9 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week: Monica Joins Ludacris & Eudoxie For Charity; The Kardashians Party With Jada & More

Continue reading The Fate Of The Furious Preview [VIDEO]

Celeb Pics Of The Week: Monica Joins Ludacris & Eudoxie For Charity; The Kardashians Party With Jada & More

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , preview , The Fate of The Furious

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 2 days ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 3 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 7 days ago
04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 7 days ago
04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 7 days ago
04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Photos