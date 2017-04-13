The Fate Of The Furious Preview [VIDEO]

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS (Action)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? When a mysterious woman seduces Dom back into a world of crime, the crew faces trials that will test them as never before.
WHO’S IN IT? Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell
FASHO TRIVIA:
- This is the eight film in the franchise.
- This is the first film in the series since the death of star Paul Walker.
- Directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton).
- The budget was $250 million.
