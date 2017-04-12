News
Home > News

Officer Who Was Caught On Video Brutally Beating A Man Over Jaywalking Has Been Placed On Leave

The victim speaks out.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

LAPD Investigates Accident in Highland Park

Source: Al Seib / Getty


Another instance of police violence was caught on camera in Sacramento when an officer is recorded tackling and punching a guy to the ground. All of this happened because the victim, Nandi Cain Jr., was allegedly jaywalking. Naomi Montaie recorded the incident and could be heard screaming in horror throughout the video at the cop’s actions. The officer eventually cuffed Cain with more officers arriving on the scene, but not before nearly breaking Cain’s arm. You can watch the footage below. Warning, it’s graphic.


Naomi Montaie told Fox 40 in tears, “I never witnessed anything like that. He just kept hitting him, and kept hitting him, and I was like ‘Oh, my God…why you hitting him like that? Why you hitting him like that? You need to stop hitting him.’ And he kept hitting him.”

Montaie knew Cain from her apartment complex and though they’re not related, she’s lovingly calls him nephew. Cain was on his way home from work when he was stopped by the cops. He told, KCRA 3, “I ask him a number of times if he had any reason or probable cause for pulling me over and he wouldn’t really give me a straight answer the first two or three times.” Cain continued, “As a form of defense, I took off my jacket to let him know that I am unarmed.” Cain was charged with resisting arrest, but this was later dropped on Tuesday.

Once Fox 40 obtained the video, they sent it to the department of the officers involved for review. According to the New York Post, the cop has been placed on leave while the situation continues to be investigated.

“I thought I was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin,” Cain said. “I thought, as soon as they got me on the ground and they start putting my arms in different positions. I felt like they were going to draw a gun out and shoot me in my back or try to break my arms off or something.” Hopefully, Cain will get justice.

 

Nandi Cain Jr. , police brutality

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Officer Who Was Caught On Video Brutally Beating A Man Over Jaywalking Has Been Placed On Leave

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 23 hours ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 6 days ago
04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 6 days ago
04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 6 days ago
04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Photos