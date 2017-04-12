Mississippi Cops Respond to Boosie Badazz’s Claims That They Stole His Jewelry

Biloxi police are giving their side of the story after rapper Boosie Badazz accused them of stealing from him. Badazz’s allegations came after he was pepper sprayed by a security guard in a Dillard’s department store and a brawl went down with Badazz’s crew, the security guard, and a police officer. Also, people said to be connected with Badazz reportedly attacked the guard and the officer outside of the store. Following the incident, Badazz and some of his crew were pulled over after they left the mall. Badazz claimed that once the cops left with some of his crew mates arrested, $1 million worth of jewelry was missing. You can watch the rapper’s account below:
Biloxi police has stolen a million dollars in jewelry from me we going protest soon follow my ig for times n dates I need my fans to support this injustice.This is 1968 all over again they trying to take my my jewelry from me this is crazy.When I see my Po Friday I'm asking permission to go to the steps of the Biloxi court with my fans,n lawyers n hold a press conference about this million dollar theft that has been committed.Im sick of the police ,the banks stealing my hard earned money I'm just tired I'm tired 💰💰like wtf / I'm bout to make so many hate songs about the cops /they get away with everything I'm headed to the studio n speak my fucking mind I'm releasing it to all bogs 12 noon tomorrow 👍freedom of speech repost n put Biloxi police you owe us millions as the caption/Don't go to there casinos r anything they have there this will happen to anyone successful hashtag #nobiloxinomore #nobiloximore don't go Biloxi all Boosie fans hashtag nobiloxinomore
Now, according to Biloxi city officials, Badazz’s bling was not stolen, but impounded and nobody came to the station to pick it up. Public Affairs Manager Vincent Creel told TMZ that they found gold jewelry and a stolen gun in the vehicle. The cops gave instructions on how to retrieve the property, but nobody followed through.
According to Creel, someone has now claimed the van and jewelry, but not the stolen gun. Biloxi officials took offense to anyone challenging their “professionalism and integrity.”
Boosie still seems to maintain that their was some funny business going on with the Biloxi police. He argues that the jewelry only resurfaced when his lawyers put pressure on the police. He posted an Instagram video explaining:
And if you still need more clarity on how Boosie feels about the police, you can check out his “F*ck The Police x10” song, which he just promoted on Instagram and released on My Mixtapez.