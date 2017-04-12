Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow DJ Luke Nasty Ft. Mo Beatz – “Sugar Honey Ice Tea” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 3 hours ago
DJ Luke Nasty drops the visual for his popular new single “Sugar Honey Ice Tea” along with Mo Beatz. The Video kicks off in the classroom with DJ Luke Nasty trying to keep the focus in the classroom but cant seem to keep his mind off his “Sugar Honey Ice Tea”. watch the video below.

 

 

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/nicki-minaj"><strong>Nicki Minaj</strong></a>‘s all-pink latex photo shoot comes after <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/remy-ma"><strong>Remy Ma</strong></a> started rumors that the Young Money rapper’s “ass dropped.” However, with these photos, everyone’s favorite Black Barbie proves her booty is still top-notch. Not to mention, some of her sexiest yet. See for yourself!

 

