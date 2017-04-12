Basketball Player Anthony Davis Was Denied Service Because Of His Hoodie

New Orleans Pelicans forward, Anthony Davis, and a few of this teammates, were turned away from Katana, a West Hollywood, California hotspot…over a hoodie.

The MVP All-Star player was interested in dinner at the eatery on Tuesday night; however, the doorman was not feeling his outfit. A witness at the scene told, “Davis was pleading with the doorman, saying, ‘Me and my my teammates just want to get something to eat.’ The doorman would not let Anthony in because his hoodie was not up to dress code standards at the establishment.” Anthony could not take off his hoodie because his shirt was sleeveless underneath.

According to the witness, after offering to rent out the private room in the back and still being denied, the basketball player returned to his SUV and left.

The New Orleans Pelicans were in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Tuesday evening. Anthony Davis did not play in the game due to a sore knee.

SOURCE: Page Six

