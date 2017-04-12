WTFasho The Number Of Siblings You Have May Be Affecting Your Career!!!

According to a new study, the number of siblings you have – and the order in which you were born – could affect your career in later life.

Researchers found that middle children are more likely to become the CEO of a company or an Olympic athlete than their siblings.

On the other hand, astronauts, rock stars, and those who appear on reality TV shows are more likely to be the oldest kids in the family.

Only children were overwhelmingly more likely to artists. So, they have that going for them. (Independent)