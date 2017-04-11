Maxwell “Gods” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]



Maxwell‘s new music video for his sultry new song, “Gods,” is solitary and futuristic. In the song, he tells a story of the confusion and miscommunication of heartbreak. The video features plenty of night sky and moments of Maxwell racing through a glowing cityscape. Check out the music video above!

