Maxwell “Gods” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
Maxwell‘s new music video for his sultry new song, “Gods,” is solitary and futuristic. In the song, he tells a story of the confusion and miscommunication of heartbreak. The video features plenty of night sky and moments of Maxwell racing through a glowing cityscape. Check out the music video above!

