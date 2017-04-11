The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: What To Expect From Kendrick Lamar’s New Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Anthony Brown teamed up with Headkrack for this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot! They talked about Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, set to be released this Friday, and the album’s track-list. The list revealed  only two features on the whole album.

Plus, Anthony talks about his time hosting the Stellar Awards, and his new single, “Trust In You.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

K. Dot had the internet on fire on Thursday after dropping his new track “Humble,” with the epic visuals to go along with it. But some fans of the rapper were’nt too happy with his lyrics — feminist Twitter specifically. In the MikeWillMadeIt produced track, Kendrick rapped, “I’m so f***ing sick and tired of the photoshop, show me something natural like afros on Richard Pryor.” That didn’t sit well with some fans, who accused Dot of perpetuating misogynistic themes. Check out some of the enraged tweets below:


 

