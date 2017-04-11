Hip-Hop Spot: What To Expect From Kendrick Lamar’s New Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Anthony Brown teamed up with Headkrack for this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot! They talked about Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, set to be released this Friday, and the album’s track-list. The list revealed only two features on the whole album.
Plus, Anthony talks about his time hosting the Stellar Awards, and his new single, “Trust In You.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
