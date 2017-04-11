Uncategorized
Sean Spicer Under Fire for Hitler, Holocaust, and Chemical Responses

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
President Donald Trump

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


White House press secretary Sean Spicer was forced to issue an apology amid fierce backlash following his Tuesday press briefing, where he inexplicably referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers” while attempting to clarify his claim that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons.

This all happened during a question about Syrian President Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons on his own people. Spicer was attempting to justify president Trump’s airstrikes against the country.

“You had someone as despicable as Hitler, who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said in his answer.

A member of the WH press corp eventually reminded Spicer that Hitler used gas chambers to kill millions of Jewish people during the Holocaust. Spicer attempted to walk back his statement.

“When it comes to Sarin gas, [Hitler] was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Spicer stammered. “I understand your point. Thank you. I appreciate that. He brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that. I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town. I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent.”

Watch below:

His reference to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers” drew a flag on social media, with the term becoming an instant trending topic on Twitter with more than 2,000 tweets.

 

