Have You Seen Ludacris’ Wacky New Video

When Ludacris — the Back For The First Time turned one film a year wrench guy for the Fast & The Furious — returned with a new song called “Vitamin D,” longtime Luda fans were skeptical. The string section from the “Thong Song” is the bed for the entire song, and that alone should make you think Ludacris should have at least one shot in the video where he’s walking on people in a white linen suit. Besides Reggie Noble, Luda is the king of transforming himself for his own music videos. Why not “Vitamin D?”

Well, Ludacris does indeed decide to transform for “Vitamin D.” Our resident Dr. Miami spoofer decides to get into a body suit with abs that mirror the following items of your life: King Hawaiian Rolls, a Sega Dreamcast controller, the graphics from a Nintendo 64 wrestling game and more. For a song specifically about sex, much like Luda’s first single some 17 (!) years ago, the song plays exactly to where Luda’s head was at then.

“Cause the girls stay wetter than Michael Phelps / And she get right down to the business / She stimulate the five senses / And she like it when I grab her hair / But I might pull out them extensions,” Ludacris raps on the first verse here and it’s not long before he’s inside of a vitamin capsule to drive the point home.



