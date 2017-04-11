Uncategorized
Tupac’s Getting a Bronze Statue in Georgia

Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
File Photo - Tupac Shakur

Source: mark peterson / Getty


A reported $500,000 statue of Tupac Shakur is due to be erected in Georgia this September to honor the 21st anniversary of the rapper’s death, reports TMZ.

After the previously named Tupac Amaru Shakur Center was sold in 2015 to Jim Burnett, the original statue of the artist was removed. Burnett — who now owns the amphitheater — has reportedly hired artist Nijel Binns (who previously created a statue of Michael Jackson) to craft the new statue.

Binns’ bronze replacement statue will reportedly stand seven-feet tall and weigh approximately 1,000 pounds. He’s looking to unveil the project in September.


News of the statue follows Tupac’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. Snoop Dogg delivered the induction speech, while Alicia Keys, T.I., YG, and Treach from Naughty By Nature performed renditions of his hits.

Also this past weekend, the Tupac Shakur estate transformed New York’s Lower East restaurant Sweet Chick into his dream establishment, the Powamekka Café, based on an original concept created by Pac.

 

