A Weird Situation Involving 50 Cent, a Woman, and a Fight

A female fan found herself on the end of a punch fromwhen she tried to pull him off the stage.

50 Cent was performing with the LOX as part of their Filthy America…It’s Beautiful tour when the woman grabbed at him and tried to pull him into the crowd. He responded by punching her in the chest, but the situation did not escalate any further than that.

In fact, moments later, he invited the woman up on stage, and she can be seen on video dancing and twerking happily.

