Kendrick Shares New Album Name and Tracklist

Written By: justash

Posted 58 mins ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

I’m just counting down the days until Kendrick’s new album is here! April 14th feels so far. (not really, being slightly dramatic)

Kendrick continues to keep us on our toes. He shared the artwork as well as some of the artists you can expect to hear on his new album titled, “Damn.”

The album also includes features from Riri and U2!

1. “BLOOD.”
2. “DNA.”
3. “ELEMENT.”
4. “FEEL.”
5. “ROYALTY.” (feat. Rihanna)
6. “PRIDE.”
7. “HUMBLE.”
8. “LUST.”
9. “LOVE.”
10. “XXX.” (feat. U2)
11. “GOD.”
12. “FEAR.”
13. “DUCKWORTH.”

All I can say is… WHO’S READY??!

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

