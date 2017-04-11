JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

OITNB Is Almost Here!

Written By: justash

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Netflix Presents The 'Orange Is The New Black' Friends And Family Screening

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black will be back June 9th. If you need a refresher of the season finale, Poussey was killed and her death is placing people in compromising positions.

Netflix has released the first minute of the season premiere.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , netflix , new season , OITNB , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading OITNB Is Almost Here!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 3 hours ago
Music 04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 24 hours ago
Entertainment 04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos