Black Tony Starts A Cook Out When His Boy Owes Him Money [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony‘s boy owed him some money in the trap, so they got super creative in making the money back. They set themselves up early in the morning in a parking lot outside Metro PCS and fired up a full kitchen of hot, fresh food to sell to the public. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

