Black Tony Starts A Cook Out When His Boy Owes Him Money [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Black Tony‘s boy owed him some money in the trap, so they got super creative in making the money back. They set themselves up early in the morning in a parking lot outside Metro PCS and fired up a full kitchen of hot, fresh food to sell to the public. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

