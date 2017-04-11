Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Passenger Acts Up On United Airlines

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 15 mins ago
Leave a comment

United Airlines is sure to face a fresh wave of criticism after CEO Oscar Munoz called that overbooked passenger “disruptive and belligerent.”

By now, you’ve surely seen video of police officers dragging the passenger off of a flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky. In an E-mail to employees yesterday (Monday), Munoz wrote, “This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help. Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this. While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you.”

The plane was delayed by more than two hours, and the passenger was re-booked on a later flight. (CNBC, Time)

Fasho Thouoghts:

  • There are rumors that the flight wasn’t actually overbooked, but that United was trying to make room to reposition a few employees.
  • People are calling for boycotts, but if you live near one of United’s hubs, what are you realistically supposed to do?
  • We get that you have to have your employees’ backs, but this sounds really tone-deaf.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

The Cast Of ‘Dope’ Is In Cannes & We Want To Hop On A Flight Right Now

14 photos Launch gallery

The Cast Of ‘Dope’ Is In Cannes & We Want To Hop On A Flight Right Now

Continue reading Passenger Acts Up On United Airlines

The Cast Of ‘Dope’ Is In Cannes & We Want To Hop On A Flight Right Now

acts , airlines , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , on , passenger , United , Up

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos