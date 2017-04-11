Passenger Acts Up On United Airlines

United Airlines is sure to face a fresh wave of criticism after CEO Oscar Munoz called that overbooked passenger “disruptive and belligerent.”

By now, you’ve surely seen video of police officers dragging the passenger off of a flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky. In an E-mail to employees yesterday (Monday), Munoz wrote, “This situation was unfortunately compounded when one of the passengers we politely asked to deplane refused and it became necessary to contact Chicago Aviation Security Officers to help. Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this. While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you.”

The plane was delayed by more than two hours, and the passenger was re-booked on a later flight. (CNBC, Time)

