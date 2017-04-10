Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

New York Close To Offering Free College Tuition

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tests on desks in empty classroom

Source: Caiaimage/Sam Edwards / Getty


On Friday, lawmakers in New York struck a budget deal that includes a provision to make public higher education tuition-free.

After the deal, the state budget now includes the Excelsior Scholarship, an idea proposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January which covers tuition for any New Yorker accepted into a community college or public four-year university, so long as their family makes under $125,000 annually.

Under the program, any tuition that is not covered by federal Pell Grants and New York’s Tuition Assistance Program will be covered, meaning it is a “last dollar” program.

“Today, college is what high school was — it should always be an option even if you can’t afford it,” Cuomo said in a statement Saturday. “With this program, every child will have the opportunity that education provides.”

 

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Caiaimage, Sam Edwards, and Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

college , discount , education , Free , tuition

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 21 hours ago
Entertainment 04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos