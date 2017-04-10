News
Home > News

Dead Bat Found In Bagged Salad From Walmart

Passing out or screaming are acceptable responses.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Grilled Chicken, Apple, Feta Kale Salad With Balsamic Vinaigrette

Source: Vicky Misha


Two people in Florida were greeted with a disgusting surprise when they were ready to eat a Organic Marketside Spring Mix salad and… found a dead bat.

Even worse, they discovered the deceased mammal after already taking a bite of their salad. The food was purchased from Walmart and now there has been a regional recall of the product, according to The Guardian. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the situation and advises people to not eat from the packages.

As for the dead bat? It’s currently being checked out by the CDC for rabies. The animal’s decaying state stifles a definitive test to determine whether it had the disease. Though CDC says transmission by eating an infected animal is “extremely uncommon,” both salad-eaters were encouraged to be treated out of caution. Luckily, they didn’t show signs of rabies and they maintained good health.

Specialists with the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC are leading the investigation into how the dead bat got into the salad packaging. The company behind the salad, Fresh Express, issued a limited recall for salads sold in a clear container with a best-used date of April 14 and the production code G089B19. Keep that in mind when you go for your routine shopping.

The CDC assured people who’ve already purchased and eaten the products are not at a health risk, but it’s advised they don’t continue eating it. Fresh Express is willing to give a full refund if you contact them.

bat , health , salad

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Dead Bat Found In Bagged Salad From Walmart

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos