Dead Bat Found In Bagged Salad From Walmart

Two people in Florida were greeted with a disgusting surprise when they were ready to eat a Organic Marketside Spring Mix salad and… found a dead bat.

Even worse, they discovered the deceased mammal after already taking a bite of their salad. The food was purchased from Walmart and now there has been a regional recall of the product, according to The Guardian. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the situation and advises people to not eat from the packages.

As for the dead bat? It’s currently being checked out by the CDC for rabies. The animal’s decaying state stifles a definitive test to determine whether it had the disease. Though CDC says transmission by eating an infected animal is “extremely uncommon,” both salad-eaters were encouraged to be treated out of caution. Luckily, they didn’t show signs of rabies and they maintained good health.

Specialists with the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC are leading the investigation into how the dead bat got into the salad packaging. The company behind the salad, Fresh Express, issued a limited recall for salads sold in a clear container with a best-used date of April 14 and the production code G089B19. Keep that in mind when you go for your routine shopping.

The CDC assured people who’ve already purchased and eaten the products are not at a health risk, but it’s advised they don’t continue eating it. Fresh Express is willing to give a full refund if you contact them.

