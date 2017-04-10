SharifDKingShow Monty Ft. A Boogie – “Know Sh*t” (Video)

Remy Boyz & Highbridge The Label come together to hit the strip club in his newest visual. Remy Boy Monty calls on A Boogie Wit Da hoodie for “Know Sh**” produced by C.N.O.T.E. Be on the lookout for “Monty Zoo 2”. Watch Monty & A-Boogie floss and throw money at the strippers in the video below.

