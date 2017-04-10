JustAsh
Russell Westbrook Breaks NBA Record!

Written By: justash

Posted 3 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

SWISH! I’M BALLIN! (cues I’m so awesome)

That’s all I can say when it comes to Russell Westbrook. Breaking all types of records including his own. Women lie, men lie, numbers don’t! This definitely applies to Westbrook when the Thunder defeated the Nuggets 106-105.

Not only did Westbrook hit the winning shot at the buzzer, lets talk about 50 points, 10 assists, and and 16 rebounds!!

What a historic night. MVP? Maybe

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

