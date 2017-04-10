Russell Westbrook Breaks NBA Record!

SWISH! I’M BALLIN! (cues I’m so awesome)

That’s all I can say when it comes to Russell Westbrook. Breaking all types of records including his own. Women lie, men lie, numbers don’t! This definitely applies to Westbrook when the Thunder defeated the Nuggets 106-105.

Not only did Westbrook hit the winning shot at the buzzer, lets talk about 50 points, 10 assists, and and 16 rebounds!!

What a historic night. MVP? Maybe

