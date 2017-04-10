Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Cardi B – "Red Barz" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

After becoming a national reality tv sensation Cardi Btakes it back to the streets. In Cardi’ B’s latest visual she is posted in her neighborhood paying homage to her come up as she turns her barz red. If you ever wonder where Cardi B came from, Watch Cardi B spit Red Barz in the visual below.

 

 

Photos