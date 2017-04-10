SharifDKingShow Cardi B – “Red Barz” (Video)

After becoming a national reality tv sensation Cardi Btakes it back to the streets. In Cardi’ B’s latest visual she is posted in her neighborhood paying homage to her come up as she turns her barz red. If you ever wonder where Cardi B came from, Watch Cardi B spit Red Barz in the visual below.
Love and Hip-Hop NY Reunion Pt.2 Memes
11 photos Launch gallery
Love and Hip-Hop NY Reunion Pt.2 Memes
1. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-21 of 11
2. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-32 of 11
3. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-43 of 11
4. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-54 of 11
5. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-65 of 11
6. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-76 of 11
7. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-87 of 11
8. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-98 of 11
9. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-109 of 11
10. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-1110 of 11
11. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes11 of 11
#FollowTheCrown
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDking
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours