SharifDKingShow Cardi B – “Red Barz” (Video)

After becoming a national reality tv sensation Cardi Btakes it back to the streets. In Cardi’ B’s latest visual she is posted in her neighborhood paying homage to her come up as she turns her barz red. If you ever wonder where Cardi B came from, Watch Cardi B spit Red Barz in the visual below.

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDking

Snapchat – SharifDKing