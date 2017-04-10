SharifDKingShow Ludacris Ft Ty Dolla $ign – “Vitamin D” (Video)

After preparing for his big movie premiere for “the Fate Of The Furious” which is the 8th installment to the Fast & Furious Sequel set to be released, Ludacris makes his way back to the music. Ludcaris is disturbing the ladies with some “Vitamin D”. Luda calls on Ty Dolla Sign to orchestrate the visual. Luda’s “Vitamin D” stems from Sisqo’s the “Thong Song” and having ty dolla sign to add a melody makes for a dope new single and video for Luda’s return. Watch Luda & Dolla Sign operate on the exotic ladies in the sexiest emergency room you’ve ever seen, below.
