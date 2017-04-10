Quavo and Karreuche Together??

Chris Brown won’t be too happy about this one!

Looks like Migo’s Quavo was seen with Karreuche Tran, Chris Brown’s ex girlfriend. And if you know LIKE I KNOW, Chris is probably lurking on IG as we speak getting to the bottom of this situation lol.

“Quavo was performing with his crew and a bunch of other rappers Saturday night at Gulf Coast Spring Fest in Biloxi, Mississippi, where we’re told Karrueche watched from backstage.

After the show, Quavo and co. left the stage to make their way toward the exit with Karrueche in tow. Eyewitnesses tell us Quavo gave her a hug before they rode off together in the same whip … by themselves.” – TMZ

I hope everyone is ready for a rant from CBreezy

