JustAsh
Trending
Home > JustAsh

Quavo and Karreuche Together??

Written By: justash

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment
The Migos Concert - Hot 96.3 Indy

Source: Lauren Beasley / Hot 96.3

Chris Brown won’t be too happy about this one!

Looks like Migo’s Quavo was seen with Karreuche Tran, Chris Brown’s ex girlfriend. And if you know LIKE I KNOW, Chris is probably lurking on IG as we speak getting to the bottom of this situation lol.

“Quavo was performing with his crew and a bunch of other rappers Saturday night at Gulf Coast Spring Fest in Biloxi, Mississippi, where we’re told Karrueche watched from backstage.

After the show, Quavo and co. left the stage to make their way toward the exit with Karrueche in tow. Eyewitnesses tell us Quavo gave her a hug before they rode off together in the same whip … by themselves.” – TMZ


I hope everyone is ready for a rant from CBreezy

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio Onet

amigos , ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , Karrueche , midday mayhem , Quavo , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Quavo and Karreuche Together??

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos