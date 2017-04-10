The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Lands Book Deal For “STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run For Your Life”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment
Rickey Smiley

Source: Promo / Breakwind Ent.

 

NEW YORK, April 10, 2017 – Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life by comedian, radio personality, and television star Rickey Smiley, it was announced today by Jennifer Bergstrom, Publisher.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

STAND BY YOUR TRUTH is part memoir, part testimonial, and part life guide, mixing Rickey’s down-home humor with the wholesome values that stuck with him, both from his childhood spent in the Baptist church, as well as from his professional and comedic mentors.   In his book of essays, Smiley reflects on a variety of topics:  the challenges of raising children, the importance of education, the need for people to get out of their comfort zones, and his strong feelings on social justice and always standing up for your own truth.  His recent musings on how teenagers need to be more appreciative of their parents lit up social media.     

 

Birmingham native Rickey Smiley jumpstarted his career opening for comic greats, including Steve Harvey and George Wallace.  He is currently the host of the nationally syndicated hit radio show The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, which broadcasts to between four and six million listeners in over eighty markets every weekday. He is also the star of Rickey Smiley for Real, a TV One docu-drama television series about his life as a single dad and entertainer, which is Tuesday night’s #1 cable program among African Americans and has recently been renewed for a fourth season.  He has released eight chart-topping comedy albums, including the iTunes #1 bestselling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley – Prank Calls Number 6”.         

 

“Rickey demonstrates the height of class, humility, and work ethic when he entertains and when he gives back to the community—and that’s exactly how he conducts himself in business.  We could not be prouder to be his publishing team,” said Bergstrom.  

 

“Writing a book and putting some of my thoughts and my concerns about our modern world to paper has been a dream of mine for many years. After spending considerable time backstage with Gallery publisher, Jennifer Bergstrom, I just knew that she saw that part of me that needed to be committed to a book format.  I am so thrilled she saw my vision and Gallery will be my publisher.”

 

Executive Editor Jeremie Ruby-Strauss acquired world and audio rights from Alan Nevins at Renaissance Literary & Talent.  STAND BY YOUR TRUTH is scheduled for publication on November 14, 2017.       

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

26 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

#             #             #             #

 

GALLERY BOOKS is an imprint dedicated to publishing a variety of must-read books on a wide array of topics.  Launched in February 2010, Gallery is designed to showcase established voices and to introduce emerging new ones—in both fiction and nonfiction genres.   Some of Gallery Books’ bestselling titles include The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer, The Woman in Cabin 10 and In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware, Binge by Tyler Oakley, Selp Helf by Miranda Sings, Five Presidents by Clint Hill, The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chboskyand Love Anthony by Lisa Genova.

 

SIMON & SCHUSTER, a part of the CBS Corporation, is a global leader in the field of general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for consumers of all ages, across all printed, electronic, and audio formats.  Its divisions include Simon & Schuster Adult Publishing, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, Simon & Schuster Digital, and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom.  For more information, visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com

book , Rickey Smiley , STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos