The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ludacris Gets Stumped By Headkrack Playing “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment


Ludacris was talking with Headkrack about “The Fate of the Furious,” the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. He dishes about the things he loves about each of his cast mates; The Rock‘s crazy gym routine, why Michelle Rodriguez would probably kill a bottle of whiskey faster than him, how it was working with acting legend Helen Mirren, and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Ludacris proves that just about no one is safe from Headkrack’s crazy ability to stump anybody playing the morning show’s new game, “5 On It.” Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Ludacris Talks About Driving A Tank Provided By The U.S. Government [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ludacris Explains How He Quit His Job & Signed To Def Jam At The Same Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ludacris On Paul Walker Jokes: “I Was Ready To Slap The Hell Out Of Somebody” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Inside Eudoxie & Ludacris’ #SecretGarden Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Inside Eudoxie & Ludacris’ #SecretGarden Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Inside Eudoxie & Ludacris’ #SecretGarden Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Inside Eudoxie & Ludacris’ #SecretGarden Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

5 on it , fate & furious , Headkrack , hellen mirren , ludacris , Michelle Rodriguez , The Fate of The Furious , The Rock

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 4 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Photos