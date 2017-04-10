Omarosa Married At The Trump Hotel

Congratulations to Omarosa Manigault.
On Saturday, she married John Allen Newman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. She may have gotten an employee discount. Omarosa works in the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.
Newman is the senior pastor of The Sanctuary at Mount Calvary Church. She’s ordained, too. They had planned to marry last month at his church. However, Omarosa postponed and changed the venue after receiving death threats. Security at Trump’s D.C. hotel kept away the haters.
Omarosa wrote her wedding vows. Instead of the traditional phrase “to take this man for richer or for poorer,” she insisted on saying “for richer or for richer.” Another light-hearted moment occurred after the minister gave the “speak now or forever hold your peace” line. Omarosa snapped her head toward the guests and gave them a “I just dare you” look. (The Washington Post)
Fasho Thoughts:
- The rehearsal dinner on Friday night featured frames of bowling at the White House alley in the basement.
- More than 100 guests attended the ceremony, including another reality show star Phaedra Parks of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
- Omarosa shopped for her $25,000 gown on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress.
- She blew up her Twitter feed with photos from every event this weekend.
- Newman is old enough to be her father. Omarosa turned 43 in February.
- This is the second administration Omarosa has worked for. In the ’90s, she assisted Vice President Al Gore. Two years ago, about the time Trump announced his candidacy, she switched political parties.
