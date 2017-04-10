Omarosa Married At The Trump Hotel

Congratulations to Omarosa Manigault.

On Saturday, she married John Allen Newman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. She may have gotten an employee discount. Omarosa works in the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.

Newman is the senior pastor of The Sanctuary at Mount Calvary Church. She’s ordained, too. They had planned to marry last month at his church. However, Omarosa postponed and changed the venue after receiving death threats. Security at Trump’s D.C. hotel kept away the haters.

Omarosa wrote her wedding vows. Instead of the traditional phrase “to take this man for richer or for poorer,” she insisted on saying “for richer or for richer.” Another light-hearted moment occurred after the minister gave the “speak now or forever hold your peace” line. Omarosa snapped her head toward the guests and gave them a “I just dare you” look. (The Washington Post)

