Church Announcements: What Happened When 9 Deacons Passed During Service [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
In Bernice Jenkins’ church announcements, she delivered some disturbing news.  The entire deacon board passed away during early morning service! Bernice says its very telling of a certain truth about the situation.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos