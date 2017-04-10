Church Announcements: What Happened When 9 Deacons Passed During Service [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Bernice Jenkins’ church announcements, she delivered some disturbing news. The entire deacon board passed away during early morning service! Bernice says its very telling of a certain truth about the situation.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Church Announcements on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

