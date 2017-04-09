Uncategorized
Phaedra Parks Reportedly Gone from “Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Phaedra Parks has reportedly been fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” sources exclusively told LoveBScott.com.

The self-proclaimed Southern Belle’s contract was allegedly not renewed after taping the show’s explosive reunion special and comes after an especially tense season between her and former best friend Kandi Burruss.

“Everyone was given their renewal papers last week and Phaedra didn’t get hers. She got caught in so many treacherous lies this season that even the producers (including Andy Cohen) have had enough,” the source said.

“She even brought ‘fake’ divorce papers to the reunion to prove a point. No one knows whether she’s telling the truth about anything anymore.”

Parks allegedly blamed the rumor about Burruss having a lesbian affair with Porsha Williams’ best friend, Shamea Morton, on show producer, Carlos King. The move is believed to be the reason behind the decision not to bring Parks back for RHOA’s 10th season, which will reportedly see the return of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak.

 

