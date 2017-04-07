News
Home > News

Here’s Uber’s Reaction To A Passenger Who Threatened To Accuse Her Driver Of Rape

Consequences follow footage of a belligerent rider.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Canberrans Flock To UberX As Ridesharing Becomes Legal In ACT

Source: Martin Ollman / Getty


As reported yesterday, an argument between an Uber driver and his passenger took a horrible turn and now the passenger is being reprimanded.

A video was uploaded to LiveLeak this week of a woman passenger making insults and yelling threats at her driver. According to New York Post, it supposedly all started when the passenger asked her driver for an iPhone charger. When the driver said he didn’t have one, things escalated. “If I don’t have a charger, politely ask me. I’ll politely tell you, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t have a charger,’” the man said to the rider. “But you start disrespecting me.”

The passenger eventually hurled l insults to the driver like, “go back to your country” and she even threatened, “I’m gonna start screaming out the window that you’re raping me, that you raped me.”

Now, Uber has officially banned the rider for life. “The behavior in this video is abusive and completely unacceptable,” an Uber spokesperson said. “As our community guidelines make clear, this will not be tolerated by anyone who uses Uber…the rider’s account has been banned and Uber is looking into this incident.”

The driver and passenger have yet to be publicly identified. You can watch their disturbing interaction below.

Uber

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Here’s Uber’s Reaction To A Passenger Who Threatened To Accuse Her Driver Of Rape

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 23 hours ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 1 day ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 1 day ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 3 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 5 days ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.28.17
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.27.17
Photos