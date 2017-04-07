Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Kris Kasanova – Always Something (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Kris Kasanava leaks the visual for his “Always Something” visual which the lead single off his new “Always Something” Ep. In this visula Kris Kasanova takes a moment to sit and discuss life from the perspective of trying to win and doing the right thing through out his life journey, yet there’s always something. Allow Kris Kasanova to paint the picture for the soundtrack below.

 

 

