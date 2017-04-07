Kendrick Where Is The Album???

Today (Friday) was a bittersweet day for Kendrick Lamar fans.

On the teaser track “The Heart Part 4,” K-Dot put the rap world on notice, letting folks know they have until “April the 7th” to get their [stuff] together. Many took that to mean that Kendrick planned to drop an album or some kind of project today. But all that fans got was an announcement and a pre-order page.

A listing for a Lamar project — currently titled “ALBUM” — appeared on iTunes late Thursday night, listing an “expected release” date of April 14th.

Fasho Thoughts:

Key word is expected. That means the project could come sooner — or later.

He's still building buzz by keeping many details secret. Are there features? Is the album really just called "Album"? We'll have to wait and see.

Was he really just trying to let us know when the album would be available for pre-order? Or could it still drop later today?

The only thing we know for sure is that the album features the single “Be Humble.”

U2 are credited as composers on the album — could that mean they’re sampled or featured on a track?

He gave Joey Badass's new album a little time to breathe.

‘s new album a little time to breathe. Big Sean has more time to prepare a response now.