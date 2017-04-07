Fasho Celebrity News
Kendrick Where Is The Album???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Today (Friday) was a bittersweet day for Kendrick Lamar fans.

On the teaser track “The Heart Part 4,” K-Dot put the rap world on notice, letting folks know they have until “April the 7th” to get their [stuff] together. Many took that to mean that Kendrick planned to drop an album or some kind of project today. But all that fans got was an announcement and a pre-order page.

A listing for a Lamar project — currently titled “ALBUM” — appeared on iTunes late Thursday night, listing an “expected release” date of April 14th.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Key word is expected. That means the project could come sooner — or later.
  • He’s still building buzz by keeping many details secret. Are there features? Is the album really just called “Album”? We’ll have to wait and see.
  • Was he really just trying to let us know when the album would be available for pre-order? Or could it still drop later today?
  • The only thing we know for sure is that the album features the single “Be Humble.”
  • U2 are credited as composers on the album — could that mean they’re sampled or featured on a track?
  • He gave Joey Badass‘s new album a little time to breathe.
  • Big Sean has more time to prepare a response now.
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Kendrick Lamar Leads 2016 Grammy Nominations

16 photos Launch gallery

Kendrick Lamar Leads 2016 Grammy Nominations

Kendrick Lamar Leads 2016 Grammy Nominations

 

