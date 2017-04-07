The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’ Season 9 Is Explosive

Photo by

The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’ Season 9 Is Explosive

Things are set to get tense from the very beginning of this explosive reunion!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 3 hours ago
Season 9 of Bravo’s hit series Real Housewives of Atlanta has been filled to the brim with drama all season long, so we definitely shouldn’t expect the reunion to be any different. But even knowing that, this looks like … a lot.

For the first time in Housewives history, a series reunion will stretch to a whopping four parts, seemingly because the Atlanta ladies were filled with so much drama that a standard two or three-part reunion was simply not enough to cover all the spilled tea, exposed lies and gossip to be confronted.

As expected, the ongoing beef between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams takes center stage (just as it has all season). Phaedra Parks and Kandi’s complete friendship breakdown is also explored and things get pretty nasty when Todd enters the mix and lies are called out.

As for Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore, they are all seen answering various questions surrounding their relationships. With Cynthia, it’s the end of her marriage to Peter Thomas, while Sheree opens up about accusations of physical abuse from ex Bob Whitfield and Kenya is (once again) in the hot seat about her rumored habit of hiring boyfriends just for the show.

Buckle up Beauties, it’s going to be a bumpy ride! Part 1 of the RHOA reunion airs April 16 at 8p.m. on Bravo.

You can check out the reunion trailer for RHOA Season 9 BELOW:

Here's a first look at the reunion #RHOA #realhousewivesofatlanta

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on

 

celebrity news , Entertainment News , real housewives of atlanta , reality tv news , rhoa reunion , TV news

Photos