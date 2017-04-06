News
Home > News

Watch: An Uber Passenger Threatens To Accuse Her Driver Of Rape

A situation out of control.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Uber

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


An Uber ride becomes chaotic for one driver and his passenger in a recently released video.

In footage uploaded to LiveLeak, a belligerent passenger makes all sorts of threats to her driver who won’t take her to her destination. The video starts in the middle of their argument where the passenger tells the man driving her to “call the cops,” presumably insisting that only the cops can remove her from his car. A minute into the video, the man tells the passenger that they are at a train station and he demands that she gets out his car, but she refuses. He says to her, “I’m not moving. We’re gonna sit here. You’re still getting charged,” yet she still doesn’t budge.

After the driver tells the passenger many times that she’s “disrespecting” him, she continues to argue, threatening to spit in the drivers face and “violate” him and his car.

The passenger also claims that he hit her in the face and she later threatens, “I’m gonna start screaming out the window that you’re raping me, that you raped me.” She also tells the driver to “go back to your country” and warns that President Donald Trump will “send you and your family back.”

Finally, the woman leaves the vehicle, and the driver calls her a “stupid Bronx bi*ch” in the camera before apologizing for his language.

“People disrespect us, talk sh*t to us like it’s nothing, man,” the driver vents.

Uber is currently investigating the situation. You can watch the full video below.

sexual assault , Uber

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch: An Uber Passenger Threatens To Accuse Her Driver Of Rape

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 4 days ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.28.17
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.27.17
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.22.17
Photos