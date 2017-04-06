News
Woman Films Her Maid Falling From A Seventh-Floor Window

Insane.

Leave a comment

One Kuwaiti woman showed a complete lack of care for her maid’s life in a shocking video she recorded herself.

The video shows the domestic worker, a yet-to-be-named Ethiopian woman, dangling from the side of a window. The woman recording the video makes no attempt to help her maid and eventually the maid lets go, suffering a seven-story fall. Thankfully, she survived the plummet after hitting an awning, but she suffered injuries to her arm, nose and ears. The woman who recorded the video later posted it on social media, reports The Independent. You can see the footage below. Warning: It is graphic.


The maid assures the incident was not a suicide attempt. According to Middle East Eye, she explains, “The lady put me in the bathroom and was about to kill me in the bathroom without anybody finding out, she would have thrown my body out like rubbish, so instead of staying there I went to save myself and then I fell.” She continues, “Praise be to God, I was protected. And so, what can be done?”

The woman who recorded the video is now facing multiple charges, including publishing a video of someone without their consent and publishing a video of an individual without consent, according to CNN. The Independent reported that the woman filmed the horrific incident because she wanted to avoid accusations of murder. The Kuwait Society for Human Rights condemned the woman’s actions as “inhumane” and asked for an investigation.

 

