Nate Dogg’s Son Faces Charges After Drug Sting

The football player could be sentenced to life in prison.

Posted 3 hours ago
MC Hush 'Bulletproof' Record Release Party

Nate Dogg‘s son Naijiel Hale is in very hot water after a drug sting operation this past week.

According to TMZ, Hale, a football player for Montana State University, had been selling drugs to buyers who turned out to be undercover cops back in February. In one instance, an officer said they contacted Hale to buy a bunch o Xanax pills, and he allegedly directed them to his teammate, Darren Gardenhire, who finished the transaction. Another incident allegedly involved Hale organizing a deal at his home where he arranged a third person to deliver the drugs, according to cop reports.

Hale was arrested along with Gardenhire, also a corner back at MSU. Hale was charged with two counts of felony distribution of dangerous drugs and one count of misdemeanor possession. His felony charges have a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Hale and Gardenhire used to play together at the University of Washington, however, Hale was kicked off the team in 2014, while Garden left in 2016.

Nate Dogg, his father, passed away in March 2011, at the age of 41. We’ll continue to keep you updated as more information comes.

