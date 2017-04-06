Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow B.o.B – ft. T.I. & Ty Dolla $ign- “4 Lit” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 3 hours ago
B.O.B finally drops his long awaited video for “4 Lit” off his fourth LP, titled “Ether”. Catch B.O.B. carpet bound next to some elite models along with Ty Dollar Sign and T.I. enjoying the festivities. Kap G also stop through the 4 Lit extravaganza shot by Chad Tennies. Watch “4 Lit” below.

 

 

