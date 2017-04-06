Talk About Original. Adidas Accused Of Stealing This Look

It would be EXTREMELY DIFFICULT to try to pull of this look and say you didn’t take it from or be inspired by the fashion and music forward Missy Elliott. In my opinion, she has always been ahead of her time, my time, and yours! Taking risks with her sound, music, and of course attire.
When Missy dropped her video for ‘The Rain,’ the world was shocked at how stylish a garbage bag could be. Missy made you want to try on a garbage bag just to see if you could do it lol. (I couldn’t, I looked like trash…)
Fast forward to 2017, fans are calling out Adidas for ripping off Missy Elliott’s legendary style in their new campaign featuring Dej Loaf.