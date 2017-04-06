JustAsh
Talk About Original. Adidas Accused Of Stealing This Look

Missy Elliot at Lilith Fair

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

It would be EXTREMELY DIFFICULT to try to pull of this look and say you didn’t take it from or be inspired by the fashion and music forward Missy Elliott. In my opinion, she has always been ahead of her time, my time, and yours! Taking risks with her sound, music, and of course attire.

When Missy dropped her video for ‘The Rain,’ the world was shocked at how stylish a garbage bag could be. Missy made you want to try on a garbage bag just to see if you could do it lol. (I couldn’t, I looked like trash…)

Fast forward to 2017, fans are calling out Adidas for ripping off Missy Elliott’s legendary style in their new campaign featuring Dej Loaf.

@dejloaf inspires future generations to challenge what #ORIGINALis. See the full film by clicking the link in bio.

ummm duh! This is clearly a copy cat of the original.

@dejloaf doing it her own way.
#ORIGINALis

How is one to do it “her own way” if this way has already be done? #QTNA

Just for this #TBT. Lets take a look back at the originial

