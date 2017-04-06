JustAsh
Watch New Trailer For Tupac’s Biopic “All Eyez On Me”

Tupac

In the midst of discovering who actually killed Tupac with Suge Knight’s recent statements (I’m not sure if I believe it or not) maybe we’ll all figure it out together by watching the biopic.

With this film being in heavy discussion for a year now, we finally get a new trailer. The movie is set to hit theaters on what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday, June 16th.

The striking resemblance Demetrius Shipp Jr. has to Tupac is still a little scary.

Photos