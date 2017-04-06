So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ciara is still pregnant and moving through her final trimester, stylishly.

Vibes….☺️❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The beauty posted the perfect relaxed Spring maternity outfit. With a big smile, the singer and model shows off her baby bump wearing a black spaghetti strapped dress, some oversized aviator sunglasses and black Chuck Taylor’s. Talk about effortless fashion.

☀️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

She posted another photo, adding a cowboy hat to her ensemble. Cute!

Ciara is definitely owning and rocking this pregnancy. Go girl!

We only have one question: when is this baby coming?! We have no doubt it’s about to be cuteness overload.

DON’T MISS:

Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About Ciara’s Maternity Photos

Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston

Worth The Wait: Ciara Graces Cover Of Cosmopolitan South Africa, Talks Intimacy With Russell Wilson

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

7 photos Launch gallery

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Continue reading Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

ciara , maternity fashion , maternity style , pregnancy , Pregnant

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 4 days ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.28.17
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.27.17
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.22.17
Photos