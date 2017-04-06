HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Chanel Iman Shows Us That Stylish And Comfy Is Possible

Chanel Iman looked cool, casual and super comfy at the Teva styling suite on Wednesday. The beauty paired a Petar Petrov trousers suit with an Alexander Wang leather bralette and, of course, Teva sandals. Iman was styled by Monica Rose, who also styles celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.
Teva’s make the perfect festival or summer flat. They also scream, “Hello, tourist!” in a casual, yet stylish manner.
It’s nice to see a supermodel working with a brand that is not necessarily “sexy,” but quite functional.
Her jewelry is by Jacquie Aiche and we are loving this simple ponytail, with her signature baby hairs on fleek!
Beauties, we want to know, do you think this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll.
