Suge Knights Ex Speaks About The Theory Of Her Killing 2 PAC [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Suge Knights Ex wife speaks out about the theory that she killed 2 Pac.

She said this makes no since, and now her kinds are the one that will suffer the most from this.

Sharitha Golden tells TMZ she’s heard the allegation for years — that she plotted with Death Row Records staffer Reggie White Jr. to take out Suge that fateful night in Vegas … and Tupac was killed in the crossfire. It’s now widespread due to its inclusion in a new Tupac documentary.

Sharitha says the hardest part is how it’s affecting her children, one of whom is Suge’s daughter.

