#WTFasho Kim K’s Butt Is Now A Pool Float

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Fans of the reality star, and those who just enjoy spending a hot summer day floating in the pool, can now stay afloat on a plastic pool floatie in the shape of her butt. Kim released some new items to her Kimoji line of products, including the Butt Pool Float which which has a tiny black thong. The item retails for $98. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • How do you think Kanye feels about other people floating on Kim’s butt this summer?
  • The butt float coincides with the 10th anniversary of America getting to see her real butt in a sex tape.
  • No thanks. I’ll stick with my cheapo dollar floaties.
Check out what your faves were up to this week.

 

