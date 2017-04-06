WTFasho Kim K’s Butt Is Now A Pool Float

Fans of the reality star, and those who just enjoy spending a hot summer day floating in the pool, can now stay afloat on a plastic pool floatie in the shape of her butt. Kim released some new items to her Kimoji line of products, including the Butt Pool Float which which has a tiny black thong. The item retails for $98. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- How do you think Kanye feels about other people floating on Kim’s butt this summer?
- The butt float coincides with the 10th anniversary of America getting to see her real butt in a sex tape.
- No thanks. I’ll stick with my cheapo dollar floaties.
