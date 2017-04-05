The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
David & Tamela Mann On Why This Season Of Their Show Almost Didn’t Happen [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
David & Tamela Mann talked with the morning show crew about their new show, “The Manns,” which premiered this week on TVOne! David explains that the family went through a little bit of drama in the first episode of their show, so much that it almost stopped production on the show as a whole!

Plus, David & Tamela explain how they consistently work together and then go home together, and keep their marriage happy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

David Mann , show tvone , Tamela Mann , The Manns

Photos