Pepsi Pulls Kendall Jenner Ad Following Backlash and Apologizes

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 23 hours ago
PepsiCo expected to report an increase in earnings

Source: Richard Levine / Getty


On Wednesday, Pepsi announced that it would be pulling a controversial ad that was almost universally mocked for its portrayal of Kendall Jenner handing a police officer a soda during a protest.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding (sic),” the company said in a statement to the Daily Beast. “Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

–Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad accused of co-opting Black Lives Matter–

In the ad, Jenner is taking part in a photoshoot before being distracted by a protest, which she joins. She follows the protesters until she reaches a police officer, and she hands the stoic officer a Pepsi, causing him to crack a smile.


READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Richard Levine and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of PepsiCo and YouTube

Photos