Music
Home > Music

Fans Launch Campaign Urging Chance the Rapper To Run For Mayor Of Chicago

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Chance The Rapper Holds A Press Conference In Support Of Chicago Schools

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty


“They screamin’, “Chano for mayor,” I’m thinkin’ maybe I should,” Chance The Rapper exclaimed on his song “Somewhere in Paradise” in 2015.

And now it might actually happen.  Fans have started a petition on chano4mayor.com urging Chance to run for the mayor of Chicago and take on incumbent mayor Rahm Emanuel by launching

“Hey Chance, We think you’d be a great mayor. We love your music — we’ve been following your career from the first 10 days. We also love the work you’ve done to give back to the city that raised you. You represent Chicago on the world stage and you do us proud… We think if you ran, you would win. And if you won, you would do a good ass job. … You’d send a message that Chicago is ready for a new generation of leadership,” the fan site reads.

The site features illustrations of Chano alongside lyrics where he references his hometown and its issues.

The site’s organizers even speak on what’s happened in the city since Mayor Emanuel’s took office in 2011, which includes “50 public schools closed, the shutdown of 6 of Chicago’s 12 mental health clinics and the Department of Justice finding a pattern of civil rights violations by the Chicago Police Department, including the murder of Laquan McDonald. It’s time for change.”

The rapper has been more politically active as of late, as he recently donated 1 million dollars to Chi-Town public schools, opened the Chance Art And Literature Fund and met with the Governor of Illinois Bruce Rauner.

Chance’s father, Ken Williams-Bennett currently serves as Emanuel’s deputy chief of staff. And it seems like politics might run in the family.

SOURCE: Chano4Mayor

SEE ALSO:

Chance The Rapper Launches Arts And Literature Fund For Chicago Public Schools

Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public Schools

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of Chano4Mayor and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Timothy Hiatt, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Tweets and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter, Chano4Mayor, and NewsOne

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

chance the rapper , Chicago , Mayor Rahm Emanuel

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 4 days ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.28.17
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.27.17
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.22.17
Photos