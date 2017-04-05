News
Pepsi Pulls Controversial Kendall Jenner Ad After Backlash

The soda company issues a "my bads."

Posted 7 hours ago
PepsiCo To Buy Bottlers, After First Offer Months Ago Declined

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty


Many people have decided to make Coke their beverage of choice this week following the epic fail of a Pepsi advertisement.

Pepsi tried to leverage current political unrest to promote their carbonated drink. In the ad, Kendell Jenner decides to leave her glamorous gig of modeling blond wigs to join a protest erupting outside. Towards the end of the protest, Jenner approaches a line of cops and she hands one of them a Pepsi. Instead of facing any sort of antagonism the cop receives the drink with a smile.

With the release of the ad, social media and many public figures erupted in anger. Pepsi was accused of capitalizing from socio-political strife. Pepsi received the message and they’re pulling the ad from further distribution. See their statement below:

The Kendall Jenner-led advertisement is gone from the Pepsi Twitter and Facebook page. This could serve as a prime example of what happens when people speak up and speak out, even against big companies like Pepsi. People who are fighting for justice will not have their issues trivialized for soda.

