News
Home > News

Watch! Don Lemon Blasts Bill O’Reilly And Twitter Loved It

This is almost better than a hip hop beef.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Trevor Live: An Evening Benefiting The Trevor Project

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty


Don Lemon has the attitude of a rapper these days — doing what he wants, when he wants and clapping back at anyone that wants problems with him.

The latest victim to be dragged by OG Don is Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who accused the CNN anchor of refusing to cover allegations that former Obama official Susan Rice improperly “unmasked” Trump aides. On Tuesday, Lemon posted on Twitter to deny the claims and took a jab at his nemesis, tweeting:

The CNN host did in fact cover the allegations against Rice, and let it be known on his show Tuesday night. Watch all the shade below:

Twitter was here for all the political shade being thrown — especially since it was being sent O’Reilly’s way:

So, who won the political correspondent beef? The internet has spoken.

Red Carpet At CNN Heroes Awards (PHOTOS)

9 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet At CNN Heroes Awards (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Red Carpet At CNN Heroes Awards (PHOTOS)

Red Carpet At CNN Heroes Awards (PHOTOS)

bill o'reilly , CNN , Don Lemon , Fox News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
Entertainment 04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 2 days ago
Entertainment 04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 4 days ago
News 04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 6 days ago
Entertainment 03.31.17
Many Fans Of ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ Are Upset With…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against…
 7 days ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Lamar Odom Talks Cheating On Khloé And How…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Are DJ Khaled And Lavar Ball Genius Fathers…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.30.17
Mary J. Blige Announces Album Release Date +…
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.28.17
Trey Songz
Trey Songs Almost Lands Himself In Jail Again!!!
 1 week ago
Entertainment 03.27.17
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.23.17
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 2 weeks ago
Entertainment 03.22.17
Photos