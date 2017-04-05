The Boss Rick Ross Catches A Break!!!

Rick Ross has reportedly struck a plea deal in his kidnapping and assault case stemming from 2015. And it seems The Bawse caught a lucky break.

According to TMZ, Ross pleaded no contest to one felony count of aggravated assault. The other felony charges in the case were dropped.

On Tuesday (yesterday), the court ordered the 41-year-old to pay a $10,000 fine and sentenced him to time served in jail. (He’s been behind bars for a week.) Not only did Ross dodge multiple felony charges, he was sentenced as a first-time offender, meaning the conviction will be taken off his record after he pays the $10,000. Additionally, the deal does not put any travel restrictions on Ross, which is a huge benefit for his wallet.

Rozay was accused of pistol-whipping his groundskeeper and holding the guy hostage in his guest house. He said the gardener had been partying on his property.

Fasho Thoughts:

Maybe he’ll think twice before (allegedly) pistol-whipping his groundskeeper.

If you’re a Bawse, you always gotta negotiate for the best deal.

Do you think his past life as a corrections officer helped or hurt him when he was locked up?

Free Rick Ross!